Mumbai on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities. It took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and the death toll to 16,285, a civic official said.

While fresh cases have been on a steady rise, after a gap of three days, the city logged more than 300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947. As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.

There are 15 sealed buildings in the city. Buildings are sealed when five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises. The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent.

The average case doubling rate or the period during which cases double is 2,178 days. The average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 3 to 9.

Maharashtra reported 1,094 coronavirus positive cases and 17 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 66,20,423 and the death toll to 1,40,447, the state health department said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 982 cases and 27 fatalities. A total of 1,976 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,63,932, leaving the state with 12,410 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,23,191 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,35,22,546, the department said. On Wednesday, nine districts and four civic bodies in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases. Mumbai district reported the highest new infections in the state, followed by the Pune district.

