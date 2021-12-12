Fresh Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh Take India's Omicron Tally to 35, Both International Travellers

India’s tally of Omicron cases rose to 35 on Sunday as two more people tested positive for the new variant in Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

A 34-year-old male, who travelled from Ireland to Mumbai and then Vizag, tested positive for Covid-19 on November 27 and his samples were sent for genome sequencing in which he was found positive for Omicron. He was re-tested on December 11 and found negative for Covid-19.

This is the first case of Omicron identified in Andhra Pradesh. So far, a total of 15 foreign travellers have been found Covid positive and all the samples sent for genome sequencing. Authorities said public is advised not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wear mask and wash hands regularly.

In Chandigarh, the patient was identified as a 20-year-old who came from Italy on November 22. He was found Covid-19 positive on December 1 and subsequent testing revealed he was infected with Omicron.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.