Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Fresh Clashes, Arson Reported in Bengal Prison Over COVID-19 Fears, Two Injured

Sources in the Correctional Services department said sounds of two rounds of gunshots were heard from inside the prison.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fresh Clashes, Arson Reported in Bengal Prison Over COVID-19 Fears, Two Injured
Inmates had set fire to a portion of the Dum Dum Central Jail on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: Fresh clashes between inmates and security personnel and an incident of arson were reported at the Dumdum Correctional Home near here on Sunday, a day after one inmate was killed and three others were injured there, officials said.

At least two persons, who are yet to be identified, were injured in the clash which broke out on Sunday afternoon over the state government's decision not to allow them to meet their family members till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

"Some inmate set on fire properties inside the correctional home after damaging them. They also pelted the police personnel with stones and tried to attack them. Two firearms were seized from the inmates," a senior officer of Barrackpore City Police said.

Sounds of two rounds of gunshots were heard from inside the prison, sources in the Correctional Services department said adding that a huge team of policemen was deployed there.

Officials said one inmate of the Dumdum Correctional Home was killed and three others were badly injured when they clashed with police personnel posted there on Saturday.

A similar clash has also been reported from the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata on Saturday.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram