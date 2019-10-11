Take the pledge to vote

Fresh Communal Violence in Bihar's Jehanabad Claims One Life, Leaves Three Injured

The district magistrate said that residents of Jakarganj locality attacked Vishnu Yadav and Bittu Kumar in the Gaurakshmi colony early Friday morning, leading to the death of the Vishnu while Bittu is undergoing treatment.

PTI

October 11, 2019
Fresh Communal Violence in Bihar's Jehanabad Claims One Life, Leaves Three Injured
Jehanabad: One person was killed and three others, including a security personnel, were injured in a fresh round of communal violence in this central Bihar town on Friday where tension has prevailed since members of two communities clashed the previous day during a procession for immersion of idols of goddess Durga.

District Magistrate Naveen Kumar confirmed death of one person and wounds received by three others in the latest violence.

Giving details, he said residents of Jakarganj locality attacked Vishnu Yadav and Bittu Kumar in the Gaurakshmi colony early Friday morning, leading to the death of the former at a hospital where the latter who received bullet injury in his leg is undergoing treatment.

The DM said "we have arrested 12 residents of Jakarganj and a number of swords have been recovered from their houses.

"After opening fire, the attackers hurled stones at security personnel who rushed to the spot. One Rapid Action Force commando and a local resident were injured in the incident. They are being treated at a hospital".

Situation is tense, but under control, the DM added. Talking to PTI-Bhasha in Patna, Director General of Police- Gupteshwar Pandey- confirmed the casualty besides

"bullet injury to only one person" which he blamed on "skirmish between anti-social elements which followed opening of fire from one side".

Situation had been brought under control on Thursday itself. The immersion of idols too took place late in the evening. Situation has once again been brought under control after the early morning incident, the DGP said.

Trouble began on Thursday morning when a stone was thrown at the procession being taken out for immersion of idols near the Arwal More. The devotees blamed by-standers belonging to another community for the same after which both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting which had left 14 people injured.

Several shops in the area were set on fire by the rampaging mobs and the situation was brought under control after prohibitory orders were issued invoking Section 144 of CrPC, heavy deployment of forces was put in place and the DM, besides SP Manish, camped in the area.

