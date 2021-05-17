Fresh corona cases dip below 10k in Uttar Pradesh, recovery rate climbs up to 89.8%

For the first time after the second wave of coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh has reported less than 10,000 cases while the recovery rate has climbed to 89.8%.

The State reported 9,391 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday which is nearly 29,000 less than the peak when 38,055 fresh cases were reported on April 23. The State has also reported a decline of 52% in active cases which stood at 1,49,032 in comparison to 3,10,783 cases reported on April 24.

The UP government has been pushing testing capacity with an average of 2.5 lakh tests per day. The State has conducted 2,55,110 tests in the last 24 hours while the total number of tests to date stands at 4,49,50,523. Out of the total active cases, 1,10,021 patients are in home isolation, while 882.19 MT of oxygen was supplied to the State in the last 24 hours, informed ACS Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

Earlier on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced to extend the partial curfew till May 24. In another decision to provide relief to daily wage earners of urban areas, the UP government announced to provide a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 for one month to the poor and economically weaker sections of the society. The beneficiary, about one crore in number, will include small shopkeepers, daily wage labourers, rickshaw/e-rickshaw drivers, palledars, barbers, washermen, cobblers, confectioners, etc.

The government also announced to provide 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per unit to eligible Antyodaya and ration cardholders for the next three months. “The decision has been taken in view of the hardship being faced by the poor and needy people in the situation arising out of the Covid-19. It will benefit about 15 crore people of the State,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while presiding over a virtual meeting of the council of ministers.

Adityanath said that during the curfew, food arrangements should be continued for the needy through community kitchens as no person should remain hungry. Essential services will continue to operate. The CM also instructed to start conducting online classes from May 20 in all educational institutions.

