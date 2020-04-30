Fresh Coronavirus Cases Dip by 20% in MP but Infection Spreads to Over 60% Districts

Bhopal: One of the top states with an increasing number of coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh saw a dip in fresh infections though the 60% of the districts are now in the grip of the pandemic.

Between April 13 and 19, as many as 569 coronavirus cases were reported in Indore. The number was only 269 between April 20 and 26. In the last three days, the fresh cases stood at 165, 94 and 19 in Indore.

Bhopal reported 112 fresh cases from April 13 to 19 while the same surged by 428 cases from April 20 to 26, an increase of around 380%.

In the same duration, only three positive case increased in Ujjain from April 13 to 19 while the same surged by 79 which was an increase of around 12% in the first week as compared to 278% spike in cases in the next week.

However, state-wide report suggests the total cases rose from 615 to 1,370 from April 13 to 19, while the same surged from 1,485 to 2,099 between April 20 and 26. Comparatively, the rise in fresh cases in the state dipped by around 20% in this period.

By Thursday, the total number of cases had risen to 1,485 in Indore, 495 in Bhopal, 137 in Ujjain, 70 in Khargone, 26 in Barwani, 54 in Raisen, 46 in Khandwa and 48 in Dhar.

Speaking to the media, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said all possible measures are being taken to contain the spread and teams of senior officers with expertise in different streams are being sent to hotspots to assist administration with prevention of spread.

“It’s a heartening fact that fresh cases are going down in Bhopal, Indore and mortalities are also coming down at the state level. Those recuperating from the infection are also increasing in numbers,” added Chouhan. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus rose to 514 on Thursday.

