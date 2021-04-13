Fresh Covid-19 Cases Double in Five Days in Madhya Pradesh, Inch Closer to 9,000-mark

With a massive surge in number of Covid-19 cases in districts like Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 8,998 fresh cases, the highest daily count in the last five days. According to state health department, 46,526 tests were conducted for the infection in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has also surged from 12.9 per cent to 19 per cent.

The death toll has reached to 43,539 after 40 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the department said.

Five days back on April 7, the state had reported 4,324 fresh coronavirus positive cases and while 13 fatalities.

Indore and Bhopal have recorded 1552 and 1456 fresh cases respectively in the last 24 hours, followed by Gwalior (576), Jabalpur (552) and Ujjain (317).

Infection cases have surged by around 44 per cent in Bhopal, taking up the positivity rate to 28 per cent. The capital city is also under ‘Corona curfew’, which started from April 12 at 9pm and will continue till April 19 at 6am.

Amid reports of shortage in oxygen supply, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a review meeting held on Tuesday, explained that oxygen availability was around 267 metric tonnes on April 12 and the demand surged by 137 tonnes in the last four days. He further said that the Centre is being consulted for keeping oxygen supplies intact.

Chouhan also informed that hospitals have been given 31,000 doses of Remdesivir and additional 10,000 shots will reach the state by April 16.

Meanwhile, Gwalior has also been placed under a seven-day ‘Corona curfew’ starting from April 15 at 6am. The city has recorded 576 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate at 33 per cent, maximum in the state so far. On Monday, the district administration had closed down all the religious places and coaching institutes.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here