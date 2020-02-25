Take the pledge to vote

Fresh Incidents of Arson in Gujarat's Anand District on Bandh Day

Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range said the situation is under control in the town, as adequate number of police personnel have been deployed following the violence.

PTI

February 25, 2020
Fresh Incidents of Arson in Gujarat's Anand District on Bandh Day
Anand: Khambhat town in Gujarat's Anand district, where communal clashes broke out on Sunday, remained on the boil on the third consecutive day with a mob torching two roadside cabins and motorcycles on the day of bandh organised by some Hindu community groups on Tuesday, officials said.

Majority of schools, colleges and markets remained shut in the town since the morning.

Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range, I K Jadeja, said a mob set two roadside wooden cabins and some motorcycles on fire.

Police have detained five persons after the incident, he said.

The IG said the bandh call was given by various Hindu outfits demanding a strict action against those involved in the violence that happened on Sunday and Monday.

He said several persons gathered at Gavara Chowk and staged protests on Tuesday noon.

"While leaving the area, some of them torched two wooden cabins roadside and few motorcycles. We have detained five suspects," he said.

Jadeja said the situation is under control in the town, as adequate number of police personnel have been deployed following the violence.

Two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and four companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were also deployed.

Each company comprise around 80 armed personnel.

Police have so far arrested 85 persons for arson and stone-pelting since February 23.

Incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported from Akbarpur area on Sunday, following which police arrested around 50 persons.

Violence spilled over on Monday as well with fresh incidents of stone-pelting and attack on police personnel reported. Police later arrested another 35 persons.

According to police officials, more than 20 houses and as many vehicles were torched by mobs since Sunday in separate incidents in the town.

Khambhat has the history of communal clashes, with the latest such incident reported in January this year, also from Akbarpur area.

Some locals claimed that the people arrested in the January clash and since out of jails were behind the Sunday violence.

