Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Fresh Plea in Delhi HC Alleges Hate Speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP Leaders

The plea has sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fresh Plea in Delhi HC Alleges Hate Speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP Leaders
File photo of Delhi High Court.

New Delhi: A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJP's Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

The plea has sought registration of cases against those allegedly making hate speeches and setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess property damage in last month's riots in northeast Delhi.

The petition, filed by Deepak Madan, has also sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in making hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate victims of the communal violence in the national capital.

It said the alleged hate speeches by political figures were not only defamatory but also provocative in nature and led to the recent riots.

The plea has sought booking of these leaders under the National Security Act for allegedly continuously posting hate speeches and disturbing the country's integrity as their speeches led to destruction of properties in different areas of northeast Delhi.

The plea claimed that no action has been taken against the politicians who allegedly delivered hate speeches, even though "impact of these hate and provocative speeches have been seen in North East, East Delhi and Shahdara district of Delhi where instances of multiple riots and mob attacks has caused deaths, loss of properties and severe injuries in many cases".

The petition claimed that the police, instead of taking steps to stop rioters, merely stood as spectators.

"Delhi Police did not exercise due diligence against the political persons when hate speeches were delivered by them on public platform. The State Police did not take action against the political persons on time so as to control them from making any further hate speeches and provoke the public which has lead to such a big massacre," the petition alleged.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram