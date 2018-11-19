Fresh Protests Break Out in Sabarimala After Devotees Asked to Leave Sannidhanam

Fresh protest broke out at Sabarimala temple on the second day of the two month-long pilgrimage season as hundreds of devotees gathered at Nadapanthal area and agitated against the restrictions imposed by police.Due to early incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, police have had imposed strict restrictions on devotees at Sannidhanam, including not allowing them to stay back in the night.The devotees, who were asked to leave Sannidhanam gathered at Nadapanthal, a covered pathway to the hill-top shrine, formed a group and started reciting prayers.Police was trying to pacify the protesters.Earlier on Sunday, an uneasy calm prevailed at Sabarimala on the second day of the two month-long pilgrimage season, even as Kerala witnessed protests against the arrest of state BJP general secretary K Surendran while he was on his way to the hill-top temple.So far, no women in the 10-50 age group have sought police protection for the 6-km trek to Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers though over 500-odd young women have made online bookings for darshan.As a political slugfest continues, BJP workers blocked traffic on the national highways for over an hour across the state protesting against the arrest and remand of Surendran. In Vatakara, a KSRTC bus was stoned, police said.Surendran, who was taken into preventive custody as he tried to proceed to the temple, was Sunday produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14-day judicial custody after he was charged with non-bailable offences.