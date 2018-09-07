GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fresh Rains to Batter UP? Govt Deploys Disaster Relief Force as 27 Districts Reel Under Flood Fury

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Chandauli, Bahraich, Balrampur, Allahabad and Rae Bareili.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Fresh Rains to Batter UP? Govt Deploys Disaster Relief Force as 27 Districts Reel Under Flood Fury
A man moves his belongings to a secure location as the water level of river Ganga rose creating a flood-like situation in Allahabad on Tuesday (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Even as the rain mayhem has affected nearly 27 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the trouble is yet to subside for the state as fresh spell of rains is set to lash western area on Friday and eastern regions on Monday.

“Rainfall will be fairly widespread over Uttarakhand and east UP from September 11 to 13. It will be fairly widespread over west UP on Friday and east UP on Monday,” a Times of India report quoted a Met department official as saying.

The report stated that several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark, while more than 30 deaths have been reported across UP since September 3 with the Ganga, Ghaghara, Ramganga, Sharda and Kuwaun overflowing in several districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inspected the flood-ravaged areas of Sitapur, Basti, Gonda and Barabanki on Thursday and announced that villagers settled along the banks of the flood-hit rivers will be relocated to safer areas.

Around 27 districts in the state have been hit by the floods, enveloping 806 villages. More than 5.06 lakh people have been affected.

Relief commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have been deployed in Lucknow Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Shravasti, Chandauli, Bahraich, Balrampur, Allahabad and Rae Bareili.

The TOI said that an additional company of the state disaster relief force has been stationed at Gonda while two are in Lucknow on standby.

Another 17 companies of the PAC flood battalion have also been stationed in flood affected areas. Health minister Sidharth Nath Singh held a video conference with chief medical officers on Thursday to assess spread of diseases due to floods.

The minister suspended CMO of Badaun, De Uma Shankar, on charges of inefficiency. He has also proposed a departmental inquiry against him.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
