Fresh Restrictions Imposed in Kashmir Valley Ahead of Congregational Prayers
Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were announced on public address system. People have been asked not to venture outside and barricades have been placed.
Srinagar: A security personnel stands guard outside closed shops, in Srinagar, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. (PTI)
Srinagar: Fresh restrictions were imposed in the city and other parts of the Kashmir Valley as a preventive measure ahead of Friday congregational prayers, officials said.
Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were announced on public address system. People have been asked not to venture outside and barricades have been placed.
Normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir Valley for the 26th consecutive day, with markets closed and public transport off the roads.
While landline telephony services have resumed in many parts of the valley, mobile telephone services and all Internet services continue to remain suspended since 5 August after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two union territories.
Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have either been detained or placed under house arrest.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Saaho First Reactions: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film Gets Mixed Response from the Viewers
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show
- Sanitary Napkin Costing Re 1 for 'Suvidha' of Women Launched by All-Men Panel
- A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian