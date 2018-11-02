English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fresh Snowfall Drapes Jammu and Kashmir in White Blanket
Jammu and Kashmir covered in a white blanket as snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on November 2, while rains lashed the plains.
Jammu and Kashmir covered in a white blanket as snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on November 2, while rains lashed the plains.
[caption id="attachment_1928349" align="alignnone" width="875"] Snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (November 2) while rains lashed the plains. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928345" align="alignnone" width="875"] Snowfall in the Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway while the Mughal Road connecting the valley to the Jammu region has also been shut for traffic. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928339" align="alignnone" width="875"] Lotus said the minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.7 in Pahalgam, minus 2 in Gulmarg, 2.9 in Leh and minus 5.2 in Kargil. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928355" align="alignnone" width="875"] The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region were: Jammu city 15.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 6.4, Batote 5.8, Katra 13 and Bhaderwah 5.6. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928341" align="alignnone" width="875"] Even parts of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing light snowfall. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928347" align="alignnone" width="875"] The picturesque tourist resort of Manali was at 5.8 degrees Celsius after mild rain. The Rohtang Pass, just 52 km from Manali, received snowfall. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928353" align="alignnone" width="875"] Due to heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass, which is situated at 11,575 feet above the sea level, the Srinagar-Leh Highway remains closed for nearly six months from November to April. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928351" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Met department has forecast moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir for three days beginning. (Image: News18)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1928357" align="alignnone" width="875"] A white blanket of thick snow covers Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: News18)[/caption]
| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
