Fresh Snowfall Drapes Jammu and Kashmir in White Blanket

[caption id="attachment_1928349" align="alignnone" width="875"] Snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (November 2) while rains lashed the plains. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928345" align="alignnone" width="875"] Snowfall in the Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway while the Mughal Road connecting the valley to the Jammu region has also been shut for traffic. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928339" align="alignnone" width="875"] Lotus said the minimum temperature was 5.5 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 0.7 in Pahalgam, minus 2 in Gulmarg, 2.9 in Leh and minus 5.2 in Kargil. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928355" align="alignnone" width="875"] The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region were: Jammu city 15.8 degrees Celsius, Bannihal 6.4, Batote 5.8, Katra 13 and Bhaderwah 5.6. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928341" align="alignnone" width="875"] Even parts of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing light snowfall. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928347" align="alignnone" width="875"] The picturesque tourist resort of Manali was at 5.8 degrees Celsius after mild rain. The Rohtang Pass, just 52 km from Manali, received snowfall. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928353" align="alignnone" width="875"] Due to heavy snowfall at the Zojila Pass, which is situated at 11,575 feet above the sea level, the Srinagar-Leh Highway remains closed for nearly six months from November to April. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928351" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Met department has forecast moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir for three days beginning. (Image: News18)[/caption][caption id="attachment_1928357" align="alignnone" width="875"] A white blanket of thick snow covers Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: News18)[/caption]