1-MIN READ

Fresh Spell of Rains Keep Temperature Comfortable in Delhi

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.3 degrees Celsius and 6.7 mm rainfall.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 1, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
A fresh spell of rains in the national capital on Saturday kept the mercury within comfortable levels.  The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.3 degrees Celsius and 6.7 mm rainfall.

The Ayanagar and Palam weather stations recorded 20.2 mm and 5.6 mm precipitation, respectively.  The mercury remained between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius at most places.

Humidity levels shot up to 95 per cent, causing slight inconvenience to the residents.

