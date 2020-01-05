Fresh Violence Erupts in JNU as Masked Mob Attacks Students' Union President, Prof with Rods; Many Injured

New Delhi: Fresh violence erupted in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening after a mob pelted stones at protesting students and brutally attacked JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

According to information, the incident took place during a march in the varsity around 5pm when masked individuals with rods entered Sabarmati hostel.

A video showed blood dripping from Ghosh's head after she was ruthlessly thrashed. "I've been brutally attacked by those who were masked. I don't know, I have been bleeding. I am not even in a condition to talk. I was brutally beaten up," the JNUSU president said, following which she was rushed to a hospital. A professor, Sucharita Sen, has also been admitted to AIIMS with head injury.

In a statement, the Students' Union alleged that "ABVP had been attacking students who are peacefully protesting against massive fee hike in JNU".

"Yesterday (Saturday) a mob led by Ritwik Raj who is councillor from School of International Studies belonging to ABVP attacked students. Then they attacked JNUSU President and General Secretary Aishe and Satish and other students. Dripta a 1st year MA student leg was broken due to ABVP violence. Today they shamelessly attacked students again injuring a student from JNU's Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health," JNUSU's statement read.

Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU pic.twitter.com/kWEsQaZ5gE — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

Some students claimed that DUSU president from ABVP, Satender Awana, was also seen on the campus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.