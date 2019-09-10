Fresh Trouble for Congress Leader DK Shivakumar as ED Summons His Daughter for Questioning
The financial probe agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.
File photo of former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
New Delhi: In more trouble for arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned his daughter Aishwarya for questioning as part of its probe into the money laundering case against the former Karnataka minister.
"We have summoned Aishwarya for questioning in the money laundering case on September 12," said a senior police official.
The official said while scrutinising the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter. "To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," the official added.
The financial probe agency had arrested Shivakumar on September 3 after questioning him for over two days in connection with case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody.
The official said that if required, the agency would also confront Aishwarya with Shivakumar along with the financial transaction documents related to the trust.
Shivakumar has been on the radar of the Income Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016. An Income Tax search at his New Delhi flat on August 2, 2017 led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore.
The I-T Department afterwards lodged cases against the Congress leader and his four associates under Sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Just Pay Rs 100 and Get Freedom From Hefty Traffic Penalties on the Spot
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick