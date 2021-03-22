Fresh Trouble in Capital? Delhi's Covid-19 Cases This Week Surpass Feb Record, Govt Ramps up Testing

Delhi on Sunday recorded as many as 823 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally of the national capital to over 6.47 lakh. With one fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 10,956. According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,714 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This week, more Covid cases have been witnessed than the entire month of February.

After witnessing a constant dip in fresh cases of the corona throughout February, the numbers have been rapidly growing over the last fortnight. In total, 4,288 cases and 15 fatalities were seen between March 15 and 21 with an average positivity rate of 0.8 per cent.

The 823 Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday were from 79,714 cases conducted in the past 24 hours. The case tally stands at 6,47,984 in the national capital, including 6,31,056 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,618, of which 1,893 are in home isolation.

A Times of India report stated that the number of patients admitted to the hospital was 892, with 4818 hospital beds dedicated to Covid-19 service are still available. Meanwhile, the figure of Containment Zones, which was 556 on February 28, has reached 766 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Prisons readies for the returning inmates who were granted parole last year amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. As the jail officials remain skeptical of maintaining social distancing with the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, they said the situation could be more difficult to manage when the inmates would return.

There are a total of 18,900 inmates in the Delhi Prisons comprising Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli jails. However, the intake capacity of the Delhi Prisons Department is 10,026 inmates.

However, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain has stated that the situation in Delhi is “under control”. “Compared to other states, the situation in Delhi is under control. The testing rate is 5% more than the national average. People should not be careless and wear masks as much as possible,” he said.