English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fresh Video Shows LeT's Naveed Jutt, Who Escaped from Jail, With Hizbul Terrorists in J&K
The video shows Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Naveed Jut, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.
Srinagar: A fresh video has surfaced in Kashmir showing Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Hanjula alias Naavid Jatt, who escaped from police custody last month, with top militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.
The video shows Jutt, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.
The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.
Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.
Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape.
Also Watch
The video shows Jutt, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.
The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.
Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.
Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli's Attitude Helped India Win Johannesburg Test, Reveals Shastri
- Watch: This Fan's Musical Tribute To Sridevi In Mumbai Local Is Soul Stirring
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Bigg Boss: All is Not Well Between Priyank & Vikas? Splitsvilla Heartthrob Clarifies
- Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes