Fresh Video Shows LeT's Naveed Jutt, Who Escaped from Jail, With Hizbul Terrorists in J&K

: A fresh video has surfaced in Kashmir showing Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abu Hanjula alias Naavid Jatt, who escaped from police custody last month, with top militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen in a forest area of the Valley.The video shows Jutt, carrying an automatic rifle, exchanging hugs with some Hibzul Mujahideen militants, although police officials refused to comment on the video saying they were verifying its veracity.The video is believed to have been filmed somewhere in a forest area of south Kashmir, as Jutt had joined Saddam Padder in Pulwama after his escape from custody from the SMHS hospital on February 6.Two cops, on escort duty with Jutt, were shot dead by the militant and his accomplices before he made good his escape.Four people were arrested by police for facilitating Jutt's escape.