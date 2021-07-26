Fresh Violence Breaks Out At Assam-Mizoram Border; Amit Shah Asks CMs to Find A Way to Resolve Dispute

In fresh incidents of violence at Assam-Mizoram border, clashes broke out between the people of the two states on Monday. This comes two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met all Chief Ministers of the northeast in Shillong. There were reports of firing from the border areas and attacks on government vehicles.

Amid the ongoing violence, Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram and asked them to find a way to resolve the conflict. According to sources, both Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga have assured that steps will be taken to bring the situation under control. Both the chief ministers took to Twitter on Monday to abreast the home minister of today’s developments alleging the other of provocation.

“Hon’ble @himantabiswa ji, as discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police @assampolice be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians," said Zoramthangma.

“I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji.I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be," said Sarma.

Prior to this, the two chief ministers traded charges as Zoramthanga sought Shah’s intervention, saying it “needs to be stopped right now." He further alleged, “Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?"

Meanwhile, Sarma tweeted: “Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won’t listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest".

Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons.How are you going to justify these violent acts?@dccachar @cacharpolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/J9c20gzMZQ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

At least seven Assam police personnel were reported to have been injured during the clashes in Lailapul of Cachar district of south Assam along the Assam-Mizoram border. While the official vehicle of the deputy commissioner of Cachar was vandalised, firing reported was from the Mizoram side. Following the violence, the deployment of Assam Police battalion along the border has been increased.

“They pelted stones, attacked us with sticks, poles, catapult, and chased us. Our SP IG and DIG were there. The order to fire was not given. We were asked to restrain. At present, 11 of us injured have been brought to Silchar Medical College for treatment. There are more, said an injured Assam Police personnel.

“I broke my hand when a stone hit me," says a woman Assam Police personnel at SMCH.

Earlier in the day, the Assam Police, along with Cachar administration, had attempted to free land allegedly encroached by the people of Mizoram. Reportedly, around 6.5 km of land, which according to Assam government falls in their territory, has been a bone of contention between the two states. The Mizoram government has vehemently denied encroaching any land.

Earlier in June, a couple of grenades were hurled when a similar team went to reconstruct a primary school burnt down allegedly by Mizo miscreants last year in 2020. The school was burnt down in a grenade explosion.

The issue was discussed threadbare in the recently concluded meeting of the northeast CMs with the Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong. Shah had urged all sides to resolve border issues urgently and amicably, specially ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here