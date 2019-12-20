Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Friday Prayers Held at Historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir after 19 Weeks

Nearly 1,000 people from across the valley offered Namaz at the mosque, the officials said, adding that a tight vigil was maintained to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Friday Prayers Held at Historic Jamia Masjid in Kashmir after 19 Weeks
Jamia Masjid is seen locked during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)

Srinagar: Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5, when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.

Police, along with some volunteers, had made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.

Nearly 1,000 people from across the valley offered Namaz at the mosque, the officials said, adding that a tight vigil was maintained to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

After the prayers, a peaceful protest was taken out against the closure of the mosque for 19 weeks, the officials said.

A few people assembled outside the main building of the mosque and took out the protest march shouting slogans against the government. The protestors later dispersed peacefully, they said.

Authorities had allowed regular prayers inside the mosque on Wednesday for the first time after it was sealed on August 5.

After eruption of militancy in the valley, this was for the first time in recent memory that no congregational prayers were offered at the mosque for 19 consecutive Fridays because of curbs by authorities.

In 2016, the mosque was locked for about four months and no Friday congregational prayers were offered there for 16 consecutive Fridays, following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. But Fajar (morning) and Isha (night) prayers were allowed at the mosque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram