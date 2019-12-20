Friday Prayers Offered at Kashmir's Historic Jamia Masjid for First Time Since Centre's Article 370 Move
Police had made arrangements along with some volunteers to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.
Jamia Masjid is seen locked during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5 when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.
Nearly 1,000 people from nearby localities offered Namaz at the mosque as outsiders were not allowed to ensure that the prayers pass off smoothly, the officials said.
Senior police officers maintained a tight vigil to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.
