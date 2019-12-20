Friday Prayers Offered at Kashmir's Historic Jamia Masjid for First Time Since Centre's Article 370 Move

Srinagar Friday prayers were held at the historic Jamia Masjid located in the volatile downtown area of Srinagar for the first time after August 5 when the Centre announced the nullification of Article 370, officials said.

Police had made arrangements along with some volunteers to ensure smooth conduct of prayers at the 14th century grand mosque.

Nearly 1,000 people from nearby localities offered Namaz at the mosque as outsiders were not allowed to ensure that the prayers pass off smoothly, the officials said.

Senior police officers maintained a tight vigil to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

