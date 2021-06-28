Friends Kidnap Man in Agra, Cremate Body as Covid Patient to Avoid Suspicion

To avoid suspicion, a man’s kidnappers in Agra cremated him as a Covid-19 patient after killing him, police said on Monday. Five people have been arrested in the case.

The victim Sachin, 24, the son of a a businessman in Agra had left his home with his friends on the evening of June 21. When he did not return till late in the night, his family members called him. His friend received the call and informed that Sachin had drunk too much alcohol and was unconscious.

The friend who received the call on Sachin’s behalf also informed the family that the group was currently in Noida and would return to Agra the next morning.

However, Sachin’s mobile phone was found switched off after the midnight of June 21. This aroused suspicion in the family’s mind and they lodged a complaint with the police.

A Special Task Force also engaged with the police in the investigation of the case. The teams interrogated five people, including Sachin’s friend Sumit, who is the alleged mastermind behind the entire plan.

Sachin had been killed and his body was cremated as a coronavirus patient body to avoid any suspicion.

“Sachin was strangled to death on June 21 itself and his friends cremated him to destroy the evidence. Everyone was wearing PPE kits while performing the cremation, so that no one would find the matter suspicious and everyone would assume that this is a Covid-19 patient’s dead body. Also, at the ghat, the accused had registered someone else’s name instead of Sachin’s name,” said SSP Agra Muniraj G.

Police said that after committing the murder, Sachin’s friends were planning to demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore from his family members, but were arrested before it.

