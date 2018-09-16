GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
As Fuel Prices Skyrocket, Friends Gift Five Litres Petrol to Tamil Nadu Groom

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, and the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

Updated:September 16, 2018, 10:48 PM IST
Cuddalore (TN): Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a “wedding gift”.

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, a Tamil television channel reported.

The man received the gift amid laughter all around, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

