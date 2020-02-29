Fringe Right-wing Group Calls Off Proposed Protest Against Shaheen Bagh Stir
In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was 'illegally detained'.
Muslim women during a protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Friday, February 21, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena said on Saturday that it has called off their proposed protest against the ongoing anti-CAA stir at Shaheen Bagh.
In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained".
However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.
Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Just Took a Picture With 'Iron Man,' But It's Not the Marvel Character
- ISL 2019-20 Semi-final: Chennaiyin FC Pump 4 Past FC Goa to Put 1 Foot in Final
- Chitrangda Singh Goes on a Saree Shopping Spree in Kolkata, Says 'I Love Handloom Craft of Bengal'
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life