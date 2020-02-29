Fringe Right-wing Group Calls Off Proposed Protest Against Shaheen Bagh Stir

New Delhi: Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena said on Saturday that it has called off their proposed protest against the ongoing anti-CAA stir at Shaheen Bagh.

In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained".

However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.

