Fringe Varanasi Outfit Paid Youth Rs 1,000 to Get Tonsured After Nepal PM's Remarks

The youth, who was tonsured by a little-known right-wing outfit – Vishwa Hindu Sena – in protest against what Nepal Prime Minister had said about Lord Ram has told the police he was paid Rs 1,000 by the outfit for agreeing to get his head shaved.

A statement issued by the Varanasi police said the youth, Dharmendra Singh, has an Indian voter ID card and lives in a government quarter, the Times of India reported. Fact Checker News Mobile quoted SSP Amit Pathak as saying that the incident was staged and the news about the assault was untrue.

Earlier, it was reported that the fringe outfit had assaulted a Nepali National and tonsured him in response to Nepal Prime Minister's remarks over Lord Ram.

The police, meanwhile, have so far arrested six persons involved in the incident . The main accused, Arun Pathak, founder of the Vishwa Hindu Sena, is absconding.

The arrested persons were identified as Santosh Pandey, who shot the video of head shaving, Ayush alias Ashish Mishra, Raju Yadav, Amit Dubey, Rajesh Rajbhar and Jai Ganesh Sharma, who shaved the head of the youth.

Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthi had ordered a "senior officer" of Varanasi to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to the Varanasi police, a case was registered at the Bhelupur Police Station regarding the incident of tonsuring, and raising of offensive slogans, the video of which had went viral.