A Delhi court on Monday awarded death penalty to Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and other offences in connection with the Batla House encounter in 2008. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Khan, adding Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

Here is a timeline of the case that the court termed “rarest of rare” while pronouncing the judgement.

— Sept 13, 2008: Serial blasts rock New Delhi killing 39 people and injuring 159.

— Sept 19: Encounter took place between police and terrorists; FIR lodged.

— July 3, 2009: Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad declared proclaimed offender by the court.

— Feb 2, 2010: Shahzad Ahmad arrested from Lucknow.

— Oct 1: Investigation of the case transferred to Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

— July 30, 2013: Indian Mujahideen terrorist and co-accused Shahzad Ahmed awarded life imprisonment.

— February 14, 2018: Ariz Khan arrested after a decade being on run.

— Mar 8, 2021: Ariz Khan convicted for murder and other offences.– Mar 15: Court awards death penalty to Ariz Khan, imposes Rs 11 lakh fine.

(With inputs from PTI)