From 2022, Varanasi to Get Electricity From City's Tonnes of Waste 

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), along with Varanasi Municipal Corporation, is all set to start a waste-to-electricity plant by the end of this year. Now that means from 2022, if you’re staying in Varanasi, the electricity you get at home will be produced from the waste you discard every day.

According to officials of the NTPC and Varanasi Municipal Corporation, the plant will be completed by the end of 2021. It is said to be the third-largest plant to generate electricity from the garbage after Mumbai and Delhi.

The waste-to-electricity plant will use the city’s six tonnes of waste to produce electricity. According to plans of the municipal corporation and NTPC, other than the main plant three sub-plants will be set up within the city.

A senior official of the municipal corporation told the media that an agreement will be made between the Municipal Corporation and NTPC regarding the waste to energy plants for providing garbage. “With MoU, a major chunk of the city’s garbage will be disposed of at the NTPC waste-to-electricity plants,” added the officer.

According to an NTPC official, the waste-to-electricity plants will have a receiving shed or a pit, a segregation facility, a sealed reactor, an emissions control system, an electrical and C&I system, civil work and a post-torrefaction handling facility.

NTPC officials have claimed that the waste-to-electricity plant will comply with emission norms. The plant will be odourless and have an aesthetic environment with permissible noise limits.

“The waste-to-electricity plant being set up at Varanasi will have leachate treatment to prevent discharge of harmful gas. With a fair amount of automation, human exploration will be minimum.

