From 7-Hour Mule Ride to 40 Minutes by Road: New Doklam Route to Change India, China Border Equation
Work on the Bheem Base-Dokala road was authorised in 2015, much before the 73-day military standoff between India and China in 2017.
The Doklam tri-junction. (File photo)
New Delhi: An alternative road, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has made it easier for the Indian troops to enter the Doklam Valley - the site of a 73-day military standoff between India and China two years ago.
Reaching Indian Army’s Doka la base, located at the edge of the Doklam plateau near Sikkim, now takes a mere 40 minutes as against a seven-hour journey earlier on a mule track. The new route can alter the military equation in the region, as in 2017, the Indian Army had to move to the tri-junction area via a single road.
Work on the road was authorised in 2015, much before the 73-day military standoff between India and China in 2017.
“The alternate road will help inter-valley troops transfer and reinforcement,” a senior military officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
According to the BRO, the newly made Bheem Base-Dokala road "was black topped on a war footing" and has enabled "defence preparedness of the country in the wake of any enemy aggression". It has also eased logistic difficulties, reduced time and made the process of deployment smoother, BRO said.
In June 2017, Chinese and Indian troops faced off on the disputed Doklam plateau between Bhutan and China after the Chinese People's Liberation Army began building roads through the area. The stand-off ended on August 28, 2017 when both Beijing and New Delhi announced that all their soldiers had been withdrawn from the disputed site.
