Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

From 7-Hour Mule Ride to 40 Minutes by Road: New Doklam Route to Change India, China Border Equation

Work on the Bheem Base-Dokala road was authorised in 2015, much before the 73-day military standoff between India and China in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From 7-Hour Mule Ride to 40 Minutes by Road: New Doklam Route to Change India, China Border Equation
The Doklam tri-junction. (File photo)

New Delhi: An alternative road, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), has made it easier for the Indian troops to enter the Doklam Valley - the site of a 73-day military standoff between India and China two years ago.

Reaching Indian Army’s Doka la base, located at the edge of the Doklam plateau near Sikkim, now takes a mere 40 minutes as against a seven-hour journey earlier on a mule track. The new route can alter the military equation in the region, as in 2017, the Indian Army had to move to the tri-junction area via a single road.

Work on the road was authorised in 2015, much before the 73-day military standoff between India and China in 2017.

“The alternate road will help inter-valley troops transfer and reinforcement,” a senior military officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

According to the BRO, the newly made Bheem Base-Dokala road "was black topped on a war footing" and has enabled "defence preparedness of the country in the wake of any enemy aggression". It has also eased logistic difficulties, reduced time and made the process of deployment smoother, BRO said.

In June 2017, Chinese and Indian troops faced off on the disputed Doklam plateau between Bhutan and China after the Chinese People's Liberation Army began building roads through the area. The stand-off ended on August 28, 2017 when both Beijing and New Delhi announced that all their soldiers had been withdrawn from the disputed site.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram