From Adani Enterprises to Godrej Properties: These are Some Stocks Which you Should Watch Out for Before Investing Today

Domestic stock market on Monday started on a positive note with the S&P BSE Sensex index moving up 673.28 points to reach 42,566.34 in early deals. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark also jumped 188.15 points to get to 12,451.70 points. As many investors must be looking for options to invest today; here are some of the companies they should watch out for today.

Adani Enterprises: On the sixth day of commercial mining auction, Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Enterprises on November 7 won Gondulpara coal mine in Jharkhand. They offered to share 20.75 per cent revenue for Gondulpara coal mine.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The bank on Saturday released its second quarter figures. It reported widening of its net loss at Rs 397 crore due to increase in bad loans and provisions. Last year, Lakshmi Vilas Bank had reported a net loss of Rs 357.18 crore in the second quarter.

HCL Infosystems: The IT company reported that its loss in the second quarter touched Rs 83.71 crore. Last year, it reported a loss of Rs 39.92 crore in the same quarter.

ITC: Its consolidated net profit reached Rs 3,413.44 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020. In 2019, in the same quarter, it reported a net profit of Rs 4,174.69 crore.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The bank posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore in the second quarter. In the June quarter, it reported a profit of Rs 55 crore.

Reliance Capital: Its net loss widened to Rs 2,577 crore in the quarter ending September 2020. Last year, it reported a net loss of Rs 96 crore in the second quarter.

Godrej Properties: The company’s net debt rose to Rs 2,733 crore from the previous quarter, witnessing an increase of 56 per cent. It is expected to further go up as Godrej Properties continues to invest in acquiring new projects. At the end of last financial year, it reported a net debt of Rs 1,159 crore.