From Ahmedabad to Delhi via Agra: US President Donald Trump's Engagements in India
Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, February 23, 2020. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will be on his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.
Before departing for India, Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "friend" and he is looking forward to visit India. The US president said he committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.
Monday, February 24
11.40 am: President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad
12.15 pm: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)
01.05 pm: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium
03.30 pm: Emplane for Agra
04.45 pm: Arrival at Agra
05.15 pm: Visit to Taj Mahal
06.45 pm: Emplane for Delhi
07.30 pm: Arrive at Delhi
Tuesday, February 25
10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House
12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House
07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan
10.00 pm: Departure.
With inputs from PTI.
