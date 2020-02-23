Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

From Ahmedabad to Delhi via Agra: US President Donald Trump's Engagements in India

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
From Ahmedabad to Delhi via Agra: US President Donald Trump's Engagements in India
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, February 23, 2020. (REUTERS)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will be on his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

Before departing for India, Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "friend" and he is looking forward to visit India. The US president said he committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Monday, February 24

11.40 am: President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

12.15 pm: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

01.05 pm: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

03.30 pm: Emplane for Agra

04.45 pm: Arrival at Agra

05.15 pm: Visit to Taj Mahal

06.45 pm: Emplane for Delhi

07.30 pm: Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.00 pm: Departure.

With inputs from PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram