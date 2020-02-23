From Ahmedabad to Delhi via Agra: US President Donald Trump's Engagements in India

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will be on his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.

Before departing for India, Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "friend" and he is looking forward to visit India. The US president said he committed to visit India long time back and he is looking forward to be with the people of India.

Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Monday, February 24

11.40 am: President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

12.15 pm: Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

01.05 pm: Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

03.30 pm: Emplane for Agra

04.45 pm: Arrival at Agra

05.15 pm: Visit to Taj Mahal

06.45 pm: Emplane for Delhi

07.30 pm: Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

10.00 am: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.30 am: Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

11.00 am: Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

07.30 pm: Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

10.00 pm: Departure.

With inputs from PTI.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.