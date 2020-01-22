From All-women CRPF Biker Team to IAF Apache Helicopters, Things to Look Out for on 71st Republic Day

Each year Republic Day is celebrated on January 26. The Indian constitution came into force on this day in 1950, marking the historical transition to an Independent republic from a British-ruled country.

India attained Independence on August 15 1947 but there was no constitution then. The founding fathers embarked on a mission to prepare one of the world’s longest written constitutions.

The members of constituent assembly took 2 years, 11 months and 17 days to complete the voluminous work of writing the constitution.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee, is regarded as the father of the Indian constitution. Ambedkar presented the final draft of the Indian Constitution to the constituent assembly, which unanimously accepted it on November 26, 1949.

Significance

One of the reasons of the implementation of Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950 was that the Indian National Congress had on December 19, 1929 passed the historic ‘Purna Swaraj’ (total independence) resolution at its Lahore session and gave a clarion call to celebrate January 26, 1930 as ‘Independence Day’.

Highlights of 71st Republic Day

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at Republic Day 2020.

*On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will addresses the nation. Being the constitutional head of the country, he will unfurl the National Flag on January 26. He will also receive the salute from the armed forces during the parade.

*Representatives of the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy and dance troupes from different states will take part in the parade to showcase India’s rich culture and military might.

* Horse march will be an important feature of the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

* Before the main Republic Day event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

*President Kovind will hand over awards and medals of bravery to people from the armed forces as well as civilians.

* So far, the government has approved 22 tableaux for the Republic Day parade. Of this, 16 tableaux are from the states and Union Territories, the remaining six are from ministries and departments.

* For the first time, Central Reserve Police Force’s all-woman biker team, which has 65 members, will make a debut on Rajpath.

* The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will showcase its tableau, depicting humanitarian efforts during natural catastrophes such as cyclones and floods.

* Indian Air Force’s new Apache attack helicopter and Chinook heavy lift helicopters will take participate in the fly past for the first time.

*The Republic Day celebrations come to an end with the Beating Retreat ceremony. It is organized at the Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year.

