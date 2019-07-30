New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Triple Talaq bill, with 99 Ayes and 84 No, making the practice a criminal offence. The bill follows a Supreme Court verdict of 2017 declaring instant triple talaq unconstitutional. The Upper House witnessed heated debates and arguments before the vote was taken for the bill. Here are top 10 quotes that marked the bill:

1. ‘Husband and Wife Will Hire Lawyers Against Each Other’: With the Congress vehemently opposing the bill, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed it politically motivated and said that it does not ‘really protect’ the women. “This law is politically motivated so that the minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves. Husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other, land will be sold to pay lawyers. By the time jail term will be over, they'll be bankrupt,” Azad said.

2. ‘You Spoke a Lot Today’: Taking a swipe at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “You spoke a lot today. You won 400 seats in 1986. There have been 9 Lok Sabha elections after that. You did not get majority in any of them. Think why did that happen?" He added that the Congress had 44 MPs in 2014, and has 52 MPS now.

3. ‘This is to Put Muslim Men Behind Bars’: DMK's Tiruchi Siva, expressing the opposition to the bill, said it is meant to put the men behind the bars. "This bill says that it is for the Protection of Rights of Muslim Women's Marriage. It is not so. It is actually to put Muslim men behind bars." Siva said.

4. ‘Why Are We Debating it?’: “If god has made triple talaq a sin, then why are we discussing this for four hours,” said union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the debate on Triple Talaq bill, adding that people of India are willing to support positive change.

5. ‘Giant Leap’: BJP leader Sambit Patra took to twitter and termed the move as a leap for womenkind. “From Shahbano to Shairabano is not merely a legal journey but a giant leap for womenkind ..upholding their right to decent living, equality & non-discrimination! #TripleTalaq at one go has finally been criminalised,thanks to PM Sh @narendramodi Ji & All those who fought for it! (sic),” Patra tweeted.

6. 'Curse of regressive Practice': Home minister Amit Shah welcomed the bill saying that it would free the Mulsim women from the 'curse of regressive practice'. "Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring a law to ban Triple Talaq, which will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice (sic)," Shah tweeted.

6. 'Undue Interference': Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the bill and called it 'undue interference'. "Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq bill especially since the Supreme Court had already declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the current state of the economy, should this really have been a priority?", Mehbooba tweeted.

7.‘Historic Day’: BJP leader VK Singh said it was a historic day for the country. “Congratulations INDIA!! Today is a historic day for our country, since we passed the #TripleTalaqBill in the Rajya Sabha. After we get an assent from the hon’ President, Triple Talaq will be criminal a offence (sic),” Singh tweeted.

8. ‘Unconstitutional, Arbitrary’: Navaneethkrishnan of the AIADMK called the bill unconstitutional and arbitrary. "The Parliament has no business to entertain this bill...The Supreme Court has held that the practice of Triple Talaq null and void and unconstitutional, so there is no act called Triple Talaq, " he said.

9. "The bill also has the provision of death penalty for the accused. The purpose is to punish such acts of violence and criminal intimidation severely," said Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

10.‘Relief for Millions of Women’: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the Triple Talaq Bill was a relief to millions of women. “Government’s efforts to uphold the rights n dignity of women finally overcame d Opposition’s hurdles,” Madhav said in a tweet.

11.‘Great Step for Women Empowerment’: Union minister Nitin gadkari termed the bill as a great step in the direction of women empowerment. He thanked PM Modi for ‘putting an end’ to the atrocities against Muslim women.