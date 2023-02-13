CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » From Anil Kumble to Rishab Shetty: A Peek Into PM Modi's Sunday Evening With Cricketers, Actors in Bengaluru
From Anil Kumble to Rishab Shetty: A Peek Into PM Modi's Sunday Evening With Cricketers, Actors in Bengaluru

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 13:47 IST

Bengaluru, India

In his interaction with sportspersons, the PM spoke about how the Government of India is encouraging sporting talent, including through the National Education Policy.

Sources told News18 that PM Modi also met representatives from the start-up ecosystem and discussed with them the need to nurture an innovation ecosystem in India

From sportspersons to actors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several cultural icons in Karnataka on Sunday evening as he kick-started his visit to the poll-bound state to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023. Sources told News18 that PM Modi also met representatives from the start-up ecosystem.

Former cricketers who met the PM include Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. From the world of cinema, PM Modi interacted with stars Rishab Shetty, Yash, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. Sources said he also spoke about the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction.

“The Prime Minister told the actors that the film industry in the southern states has given a great boost to India’s culture and identity. He particularly appreciated how the industry across the southern states has encouraged participation of women,” a source said.

The PM also reportedly spoke about the need to leverage ITIs to provide courses related to films, especially on the technical side.

In his interaction with sportspersons, the PM spoke about how the Government of India is encouraging sporting talent, including through the National Education Policy. His discussion with start-up leaders focused on how to nurture an innovation ecosystem in India, sources added.

PM Modi had landed in Karnataka, which will go to the polls in a few months, on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed in Bengaluru in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

