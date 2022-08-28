From Attacking Previous Govts to Taking Dig at SC; Here's How Leaders are Reacting to Noida Twin Tower Demolition

As the infamous Noida Twin Towers are set to be demolished on Sunday, the BJP launched an attack on the opposition parties pointing out the “nexus” among the politicians, builders and bureaucrats for building such illegal structures and questioned if similar demolition drives will be carried out against other illegal buildings.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a cryptic tweet that seemed to be attacking the Samajwadi Party, which was in power when the building was sanctioned in 2004, said, “Notwithstanding the spectacle of seeing the Supertech Twin Towers go down, the demolition strikes at the heart of builder-bureaucrat-politician nexus, which first encroaches, then regularises illegal constructions, to the detriment of law-abiding citizens. Adarsh in Colaba next?”

He also took a dig at the Congress government in Maharashtra which was accused of Adarsh Society Scam in 2010.

On the other hand, in what looked like a dig at the Supreme Court, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that the court which doesn’t allow firecrackers in Diwali has allowed the demolition which will cause so much pollution.

“The one who made it is not punished. The one who allowed the construction was not punished. In such a huge building, you could have ordered it to be converted into a hospital, hostels, houses for elderly or shelter for destitute women. They don’t allow firecrackers during Diwali, but ordered for a thing which will create so much pollution,” Kapil Mishra said.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Twin Tower in Noida is an example of the corruption and anarchy during the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s rule.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raising concerns about the possible environmental impact of the demolition of twin towers in Noida scheduled to take place on August 28.

The former Enforcement Directorate officer-turned-politician suggested measures to mitigate the impact of dust and debris once the nearly-100-metre tall illegal structures have been razed.

In a letter to the CM, Singh sought formation of a team headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, comprising Principal Secretary Environment, DO Fire Services, CEO Noida Authority, and Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budhh Nagar, among others.

The towers were sanctioned to be built in Sector 93A in Noida under New Okhla Industrial Development Area Building Regulations and Directions in November 2004. In the initial plan, the residents were promised the construction of 14 towers, and a garden space near T-1. In 2006, Supertech Limited revised its plan and leased out an additional area to construct towers T-16 and T-17, with 24-40 floors to accommodate 650 residents.

However, in 2012, the floor plan was again revised to accommodate 1500 residents, without the consent of the previous buyers.

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm. The demolition is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The towers — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique.

