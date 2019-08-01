From August 5, Bengaluru Traffic Police to Try Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Initiative for Bikers

Bengaluru: Even as the Rajya Sabha has gone ahead and passed the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to be implemented across the country, traffic police in IT capital Bengaluru are trying to put in place their own methods to improve the safety of motorists.

From August 5, the city traffic police will try a social boycott programme in which drivers of two-wheelers without helmets will not be allowed to fill fuel in their vehicles. The plan has the support of petrol pump owners.

"The Bengaluru Traffic Police has spoken with petrol pump owners across the city and even written to oil marketing companies like IOC, HP and BP seeking their corporation to enforce the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' initiative. This is being done purely for the interest, safety and security of people," said Bengaluru City Additional Traffic Commissioner P Harishekaran.

The Bengaluru Police said that out of 100 accidents, 75 of the victims that suffered injuries were found to be without a helmet. An increasing number of road accidents has pushed the traffic police to now take action.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, has raised the fine for riding without a helmet to Rs 1,000, along with license suspension for three months. But if the hefty penalty doesn't deter motorist, then the city police wants to ensure that helmet-less riders are discouraged by petrol pump owners refusing to give them fuel.

If the initiative gets a good response from all stakeholders, the traffic police might consider seeking an administrative order from the government. "As phase one, it is a social initiative programme. Once we understand the implementation, we will seek administrative directions," said Harishekaran​.