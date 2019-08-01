Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

From August 5, Bengaluru Traffic Police to Try Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Initiative for Bikers

A senior official said that the traffic police has spoken with petrol pump owners across the city and written to oil marketing companies seeking their corporation to enforce the initiative.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:August 1, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From August 5, Bengaluru Traffic Police to Try Out 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Initiative for Bikers
A signboard showing the initiative of the Bengaluru Traffic Police.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Even as the Rajya Sabha has gone ahead and passed the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act to be implemented across the country, traffic police in IT capital Bengaluru are trying to put in place their own methods to improve the safety of motorists.

From August 5, the city traffic police will try a social boycott programme in which drivers of two-wheelers without helmets will not be allowed to fill fuel in their vehicles. The plan has the support of petrol pump owners.

"The Bengaluru Traffic Police has spoken with petrol pump owners across the city and even written to oil marketing companies like IOC, HP and BP seeking their corporation to enforce the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' initiative. This is being done purely for the interest, safety and security of people," said Bengaluru City Additional Traffic Commissioner P Harishekaran.

The Bengaluru Police said that out of 100 accidents, 75 of the victims that suffered injuries were found to be without a helmet. An increasing number of road accidents has pushed the traffic police to now take action.

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019, has raised the fine for riding without a helmet to Rs 1,000, along with license suspension for three months. But if the hefty penalty doesn't deter motorist, then the city police wants to ensure that helmet-less riders are discouraged by petrol pump owners refusing to give them fuel.

If the initiative gets a good response from all stakeholders, the traffic police might consider seeking an administrative order from the government. "As phase one, it is a social initiative programme. Once we understand the implementation, we will seek administrative directions," said Harishekaran​.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram