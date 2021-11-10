From Ayodhya to Allahabad, Purvanchal Expressway May Become Your New Pilgrimage Route | FAQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16, which will enhance the road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh’s eastern region to the state capital Lucknow. The expressway is going to connect prime cities like- Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, and Allahabad through link roads.

The 340.824 km-long expressway will start from the state capital and end in Ghazipur, in eastern UP. Counted as one of the most prestigious and praised projects of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, the total cost of the project is Rs 22,494.66 crore, including the cost of land.

Here is all you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway:

- The six-lane Purvanchal Expressway is expandable to eight lanes and will connect Lucknow with cities like-

Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi.

- The expressway will also connect the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh with the national capital New Delhi via

the Yamuna expressway. This will become the longest expressway in the country.

- The expressway will start from village Chand Sarai in Lucknow and end in Haidariya village in Ghazipur district.

- The expressway has eight fuel stations (one in each Wayside Amenities), while four CNG stations are being set up.

- Taking cognizance of deteriorating green cover, four lakh trees are being planted in the ROW of the expressway,

and rainwater harvesting pits are also constructed as required by geological conditions, at every 500 m. And the

lighting arrangements are made on interchanges, flyovers, major bridges, minor bridges and underpasses with solar

backup.

- To handle accidents and emergencies, ambulances with life support systems will be kept ready, and reportedly, 20

patrol vehicles will also be deployed.

- Safety measures include- metal beam crash barriers on both side of either lanes and median, caution boards,

chevrons, and median plantation has been completed.

- Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has made elaborate security arrangements on

the expressway for the safety of the passengers. It will have an advanced traffic management system and fencing

to stop stray animals

- The project provided employment- 60,00,000 man-days created in the construction. In Spite of Covid, UPEIDA govt

ensured that the work was completed as per the original contract scheduled completion date viz October 2021.

- The expressway will also be used as an emergency runway for Indian Air Force aircraft. It will allow fighter jets

of the Indian Air Force to use it as an airstrip for emergency situations.

- Uttar Pradesh government expects 15,000-20,000 vehicles to use the expressway every day in the initial days after

its opening. The number is likely to increase.

