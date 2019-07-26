From 'Bombay Airport' to 'Bomb Hai': Youth's Phone Call Turns into Nightmare for Maharashtra Officials
Alarmed by what he had heard, the receiver immediately confronted the caller who clarified his statement and apologised for the miscommunication.
New Delhi: A 20-year-old Maharashtra man's job enquiry at Mumbai airport turned into bomb scare recently, forcing authorities to form a bomb threat assessment committee and heighten security.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the caller, a hotel management graduate looking for a job, found a number for the airport on Google and called to check about openings. However, the call ended up in control room where the official who received the call heard the query "Bombay airport hai" (is this Bombay airport) as "bomb hai airport pe" (there is a bomb at the airport).
Alarmed by what he had heard, the receiver immediately confronted the caller who clarified his statement and apologised for the miscommunication. Nonetheless, the report states, the control room staff decided to take no chances and alerted security personnel. The incident occurred on July 19 at 4.30 pm.
The HT report further said that after two hours of checks, the call was termed as non-specific and the caller was let off with a warning.
"I am a steward and have worked at some hotels before. But for the past four to five months I have been without a job. I have been calling every possible hirer and that day, I called Mumbai airport after someone told me about a vacancy. I had no other intention and immediate apologised for the unintentional mistake," HT quoted the youth as saying.
