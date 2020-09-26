From Calling for Changes in UN to Hailing India's Pharma Industry Amid Covid-19, Here's PM Modi's Full UNGA Speech

From questioning the response of the United Nations in combating the Covid-19 pandemic to asking how long India will be kept separate from the decision making structures of the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke on some crucial issues during the 21-minute-long speech at the virtual General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Modi said that even during these very difficult times of the raging pandemic, India's pharmaceutical industry has sent essential medicines to over 150 countries. "As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," Modi said in a strong assurance to the international community that is battling the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected over 32 million people and more than 993,500 people have died across the world. In India, the deadly virus has infected nearly 6 million people and killed more than 93,000. The prime minister's remarks questioning the UN's effectiveness in combating the pandemic came amidst the strident criticism of the role played by the World Health Organisation (WHO) by US President Donald Trump, who this week alleged that the top world health body was virtually controlled by China.

Here's the full speech: