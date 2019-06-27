From Cars to Bullet Trains, India-Japan Ties Have Come A Long Way, Says PM Modi in Kobe
Addressing the Indian community in this Japanese city, Prime Minister Modi said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Hyogo Prefecture Guest House in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday.
Kobe: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ties between India and Japan have become stronger from the time the two countries cooperated to make a car to coming together to manufacture bullet trains.
Addressing the Indian community in Kobe, Modi said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development, adding that the bilateral ties will become more robust as India aims to become a $5-trillion economy in the next five years.
"There was a time when we were collaborating in building cars and today we are collaborating in building a bullet train," said Modi who will attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday.
"Today there is no such part of India where Japan's projects or investments have not left its mark. Similarly talent and manpower of India are contributing to strengthen Japan," he told the Indian diaspora which gave him a rousing welcome.
India is planning to run its first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Japan's help. The first stretch of the ambitious project is expected to be completed by 2022. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRSCL) is in the process of acquiring land for the 508-kilometer project.
Modi also thanked the Indian diaspora for being part of the world's largest democratic process, which saw the participation of 61 crore voters.
"When it comes to India's relationship with the world, Japan has an important place in it. This relationship is dated back to centuries. There is a sense of belonging, goodwill and respect for each other's culture and civilization," Modi said. "Almost two decades ago, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the then Japanese premiere Yoshiro Mori together made our relationship as a global partnership. After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, I got a chance to strengthen our friendship with my dear friend Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This relationship will become stronger in New India".
Thanking the Indian diaspora for playing a vital role in the recently concluded Indian elections, in which Modi was voted back to power with stronger mandate, he said while several Indians from Japan came to India and worked on the field, many used social media like Twitter to spread the message of the democratic process.
Modi noted that 61 crore voters, 10 lakh polling stations, over 40 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and more than 8,000 candidates took part in the world's largest democratic process. The number of voters who participated in the Lok Sabha elections exceeded the population of almost all countries, barring China, he said.
