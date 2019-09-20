Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

From Classroom to Courtroom: 37-year-old Journey of Four Supreme Court Judges Sharing the 'Bench'

Out of the four, Justice Chandrachud was the first to be elevated to the top court, in May 2016. He will go on to become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Classroom to Courtroom: 37-year-old Journey of Four Supreme Court Judges Sharing the 'Bench'
File image of Supreme Court of India.
Loading...

New Delhi: The year 1982 has a special meaning for four judges in the Supreme Court.

From classroom to courtroom, 1982 is a common thread bonding the four judges, who graduated in law in the same year from the same college. With appointments of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, there are now four judges who perhaps shared the 'bench' in the classroom.

Justices DY Chandrachud and Sanjay K Kaul were also in the the same batch of the Campus Law Centre in the Delhi University.

So now, the Supreme Court will have four judges from the same batch of the same college, occupying the coveted positions in the constitutional court. This may perhaps be a first when the highest court of any country has so many judges as classmates during their studies.

Out of the four, Justice Chandrachud was the first to be elevated to the top court, in May 2016. He will go on to become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Kaul followed the suit, and was appointed in February 2017. The appointment of Justices Bhat and Roy have been cleared by the President now, and they will be sworn-in as the judges on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram