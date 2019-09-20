From Classroom to Courtroom: 37-year-old Journey of Four Supreme Court Judges Sharing the 'Bench'

New Delhi: The year 1982 has a special meaning for four judges in the Supreme Court.

From classroom to courtroom, 1982 is a common thread bonding the four judges, who graduated in law in the same year from the same college. With appointments of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, there are now four judges who perhaps shared the 'bench' in the classroom.

Justices DY Chandrachud and Sanjay K Kaul were also in the the same batch of the Campus Law Centre in the Delhi University.

So now, the Supreme Court will have four judges from the same batch of the same college, occupying the coveted positions in the constitutional court. This may perhaps be a first when the highest court of any country has so many judges as classmates during their studies.

Out of the four, Justice Chandrachud was the first to be elevated to the top court, in May 2016. He will go on to become the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Kaul followed the suit, and was appointed in February 2017. The appointment of Justices Bhat and Roy have been cleared by the President now, and they will be sworn-in as the judges on Monday.

