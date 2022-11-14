From Climate Change to Black Money, Terrorism, Covid-19: Modi's Strong Pitches at G20 Summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Bali around 12 pm today to attend the G20 Summit on November 15-16 where top agenda would be food and energy security in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, and post-Covid-19 health issues.

Modi is expected to meet quite a few G20 leaders, officials said. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, China’s Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the summit. Modi is also expected to address the Indian community in the Indonesian city.

The PM will use the opportunity at Bali to invite the G20 leaders to India when it hosts the conference in September 2023, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing.

A look at how PM Modi raised key issues at G20 summits since 2014:

Rome, 2021: PM Modi called for a collaborative approach to fight Covid-19 pandemic covering scientific communities and governments. He spoke for the resilient global supply chains and mentioned India’s bold economic reforms and lowering of the cost of doing business in India.

2020 Virtual Meet: PM Modi elaborated on the Covid-19 pandemic and called for decisive action by the world leaders to focus on preserving planet earth at the 15th G20 summit chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a virtual meet.

Osaka, 2019: PM Modi held bilateral talks with Donald Trump, and addressed an informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the summit where he stressed the need to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism. Modi also presented the ‘5-I’ vision, which stands for Inclusiveness, Indigenisation, Innovation, Investment and Infrastructure, to strengthen digital technology.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2018: The PM underlined India’s commitment to globalisation and reformed multilateralism at an informal meeting on the sidelines of the summit. He stressed India’s contribution to global economic growth to build ‘consensus for fair and sustainable development’.

Germany, 2017: The 12th G20 summit took place in Hamburg where PM Modi where he elaborated on the rise in protectionism, and why it was mandatory to implement the Paris agreement on climate change.

China, 2016: PM Modi spoke on climate change, global health security, and emphasised on India’s aim to improve financial system, boost domestic production and enhance infrastructure investment at the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China. He also took a jibe at Pakistan, and said only one country was responsible for spreading terror in South Asia. “Those who sponsor and support terrorism must be isolated and sanctioned not rewarded,” he said.

Turkey, 2015: Modi said the entire humanity should stand as one against terrorism while condemning the “dreadful acts of terrorism in Paris”. “Together, we can also give shape to G20,” Modi had said.

Australia, 2014: Modi pushed for global effort to make clean energy available to all through concerted effort at the G20 summit in Brisbane, Australia. He urged leaders of developed countries to set up a “global energy centre” for clean energy research and development.

