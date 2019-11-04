Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

From Colour Play to Select Days: How Odd-Even Scheme Took Various Forms in Different Countries

Mexico had in 1989 introduced 'Hoy no Circula policy', under which cars were banned from 5 AM to 10 PM one day a week depending on the colour of their license plates.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
From Colour Play to Select Days: How Odd-Even Scheme Took Various Forms in Different Countries
Image for representation.

New Delhi: From Mexico's 'Hoy no cirula policy' to Colombia's 'Peak and plate', different versions of odd-even car rationing scheme have been implemented across the globe to combat toxicity in air as well as traffic congestion.

Mexico had in 1989 introduced "Hoy no Circula policy", under which cars were banned from 5 AM to 10 PM one day a week depending on the colour of their license plates.

While cars with yellow license plates could not ply on Monday, pink, red, green and blue were restricted on further days of the week.

The Colombian capital of Bogota had implemented 'Pico y Placa' (peak and plate). The restricted digits in car license plates were associated with days and the restriction were in place from 6 AM to 8 PM, Monday through Friday.

Beijing in China introduced and implemented the alternate-day driving restrictions ahead of the 2008 Olympics for two months where days were fixed for restricting vehicles with license plates with specific digits.

Vehicles in two of the largest cities of Italy — Rome and Milan — were restricted in December 2015 as the pollution levels shot up.

While in Milan, private cars and two-wheelers were banned for six hours a day for three consecutive days, Rome banned odd-numbered plates for nine hours on a Monday and even-numbered plates were banned on a Tuesday.

Delhi's odd-even scheme is similar to the one implemented in Paris in 2014 where odd numbered cars were allowed on certain days while even numbered on others. The Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme was enforced on Monday for the third time.

Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.

Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15

Violations of the odd-even rule will invite a fine of Rs 4,000. Over 600 teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the scheme across the city.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 7:30 am stood at 439, which falls in the 'severe' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram