From Covid, Nipah to Now Monkeypox: Why Viral Outbreaks Seem to Start from Kerala First

An ongoing trend has come to a fore where Kerala seems to be the state which reports the first case of any viral infections.

Be it Chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, West Nile encephalitis, Dengue, Viral Hepatitis, Nipah or the most recent Covid-19 and monkeypox, the first case of all these viral infections were reported from Kerala.

Out of four confirmed cases of monkeypox in India, the first three were reported from Kerala. The first case was reported from Kerala’s Kollam district followed by Kannur and Malappuram.

But, why does Kerala end up being the first one to report an infection in most cases?

Experts are of the opinion that the high sensitivity of the surveillance system may be the primary reason behind this trend. Talking to CNBC, Dr. AP Sugunan, a former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) member attributed this to an increased frequency of virus spread or higher sensitivity of the surveillance system.

Deliberating on the issue, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and expert in public policy and health systems told CNBC that it depends on citizens’ participation. Lahariya said when the first case was reported from Kollam in Kerala, the concerned person who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) underwent a test after he found that his contact abroad had tested positive even though he was asymptomatic.

Experts also contended that a high influx of expatriate population in Kerala is another reason for it reporting the first case. Apart from Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi are two other states that report a high number of cases as they have a maximum influx of international travelers, the experts further added corroborating their statements.

The state had reported the country’s first case on July 14 in a Kollam native, who had arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the UAE. The second case was detected at Kannur four days later on July 18, again in a passenger from UAE. The third case, too, was identified in a traveler from the UAE, belonging to Malappuram district, who landed in Kannur on July 6. He developed a fever on July 13 and, in the next two days, rashes, following which he was isolated. He is undergoing treatment in isolation and close contacts are under surveillance.

