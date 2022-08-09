From Covid Warriors to Padma Awardees, L-G, Governor's 'At Home' Function to Have ‘Special Guests’ on I-Day

This time, the home ministry in its fresh instructions for the Independence Day celebrations has asked Governors and Lieutenant Governors that the ‘at home’ function must have invitees from different fields apart from the usual protocol-based guests.

According to the ministry’s letter released on Monday, people who have made exemplary contributions to society, including during the time of Covid, and environmental conservation, references from states/UTs in PM’s Mann ki Baat, and frontline health workers may be invited for the Independence Day celebrations.

“At Home function (a) ‘At Home’ function at Governor/L-G House may be commenced in the evening (after 05:00 p.m.). This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol based invitees, on this occasion,” the MHA said while giving a list of categories of guests who could be invited.

The ministry has said the invites may also include achievers in different fields, Padma awardees, participants or winners of Olympics and other important sports events, children bravery awardees, Women Sarpanches and student toppers.

“At least 25-50 invites may be reserved for such achievers. The names of such invitees should be announced in advance to enable the invitees to prepare for the occasion. The majority of the gathering could be under the category of special invitees under different categories. A system whereby the invitee list is generated afresh every year should be instituted, so that the opportunity is given to a broad set of people,” the MHA, pointing out that it may consider that a person gets invited only once.

Apart from this, the ministry has also said special attention may be given to the band at Governor and L-G’s House. It should play only patriotic songs. A system of competition among school bands should be instituted whereby the winners get to perform at the Governor House during the ‘At Home’ reception.

“The invitation card for governor/LG ‘At Home’ should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenir by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in their life,” the MHA said.

The ministry has also said the ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, showering of flower petals by the helicopters of the Indian Air Force, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM’s speech, and releasing tri-coloured balloons.

Swachh Bharat Campaign in Prominent Location

The home ministry has said asked states and UTs to identify prominent locations of each districts to carry out a fortnight or month-long campaign to keep cleanliness through voluntary civil action. School students, NSS, NCC, youth organisations and social groups may be associated with this effort.

“Plantation of tree campaign be held by government departments and educational institutions to spread awareness for conservation of environment, thereby making a contribution to mitigate climate changes on Earth and preserve natural environment,” the MHA said.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme

The ministry has also instructed that on the lines of the Republic Day ceremony this year, food and cultural events may be planned in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day. “The State/UT should invite participation from five other States/UTs for their Independence Day ceremony. These Guest States may send their contingent for food/cultural events etc. to promote engagement among people of different States and UTs so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people of these States/UTs,” MHA said.

Har Ghar Tiranga

The Union Home Ministry also stressed on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. It said, “Under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the National Flag in their homes to instill a feeling of patriotism and reminisce the contribution of those who tirelessly worked for nation building. It is envisaged that all citizens should be encouraged to hoist Tiranga in their homes from August 13 to 15.”

