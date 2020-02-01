From Cow Dung to Urine: Hindu Mahasabha Suggests Bizarre Treatment for Coronavirus
The new virus, which is of the same genre as SARS which broke out in 2003, was first reported in the WHO Disease Outbreak news on January 5, 2020.
Ashwani Mahajan, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic group Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM). (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: As the coronavirus scare runs across the world with one confirmed case in India, Hindu Mahasabha has proposed bizarre treatment for the dreaded virus infection.
Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Hindu Mahasabha, on Friday said cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating novel coronavirus disease. He also said that a special yagna will be performed to "kill the novel coronavirus and end its effects on the world".
"Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus," said Chakrapani.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency after the death toll in China rose to 213 on Friday, with 9,692 confirmed cases in the country's 31 provincial-level regions.
An Air India flight service will evacuate Indians stuck in the city Wuhan due to the outbreak of the virus.
It has progressively spread across many countries from its epicentre in Wuhan.
