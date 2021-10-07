From Dy CM Ajit Pawar to Cabinet Ministers, See Top Maharashtra Leaders Hop Temples as Religious Places Reopen from Today

Religious places in Maharashtra are reopening on Thursday months after the second Covid-19 wreaked havoc. The civic body in Mumbai has issued an order capping the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office (CMO) last month had said, “All places of worship will reopen from the first day of Navratri, i.e., 7th October, 2021, while observing all Covid-19 safety protocols.”

Based on orders, Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar has urged devotees to follow all necessary Covid-19 precautions when visiting. A few precautions include- entry on the basis of QR code, all physical contact has to be avoided, no prasad offerings will be allowed, etc.

Also Read: Maha Religious Places to Open From Thursday: Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Trust Issues List of Rules

As soon as religious places were allowed to open, several ministers visited temples and shrines across the state. Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde took blessings at Parli Vaijnath, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, in the wee hours on Thursday, minister Jayant Patil visited the Siddhivinayak temple, Rajesh Tope, health minister visited Mahalaxmi temple, while chief minister Thackeray will visit Mumbadevi temple at 8:30 AM.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati temple, Mumbai. Today also marks the first day of 'Navratri', which will continue till October 15. pic.twitter.com/mWmEM3NcZX — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The reopening of religious places comes in the backdrop of reduced Covid-19 cases and decreased positivity rate. Over the last few days, Maharashtra has seen just over 2000 coronavirus infections each day and on Wednesday, 2876 people tested positive for the viral illness, while 90 succumbed due to it, a health department bulletin showed.

The improvement in the state’s Covid-19 situation has also led to reopening of schools, colleges, theatres and auditoriums.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.