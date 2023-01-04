CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » From Facebook Dominance to Flipkart Surprise: Top Highlights of Axis My India's Consumer Survey
2-MIN READ

From Facebook Dominance to Flipkart Surprise: Top Highlights of Axis My India's Consumer Survey

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 15:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Demystifying the nature of consumer’s purchasing power, the survey unveils that 49% shopped through Flipkart and 24% from Amazon. (Representative image/Reuters)

As per Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Report, Facebook is the most used social media app for 35%, while Flipkart is the most used e-commerce app

Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, has released its latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues. As per its January report, 73% of the consumers believe that their expenses have increased this year compared to the last and 50% believe that it is due to rising inflation.

The survey highlighted that 62% believe that the current government has been able to handle India’s economic situation better than other countries in 2022.

The report also surmised that media consumption has increased for 21% of the people.

“The increased consumption of digital media is reflected as 52% said their time spent on digital has increased in the last one year. Here, Facebook was the most used social media app by 26% whereas Flipkart was the most used e-commerce platform," the report says.

It further said cricket remains the most preferred sport among Indian consumers, with 46% mentioning that they liked watching the T20 World Cup, 25% liked to watch the IPL and 16% liked the FIFA World Cup.

Here’s a look at the top findings of the Axis My India Consumer Sentiment Index:

  • As per Axis My India January CSI survey, 73% say their household expenditure has increased compared to the last year and 50% believe that it is due to the rising inflation. 19% mentioned that the increased expense is because of increased health related expenses
  • 16% say they planning to invest in 2023 and 34% mentioned that their child’s education is their main financial goal
  • 40% said that they would invest in mutual funds, insurance, gold, stock markets etc. and 16% would invest in real estate
  • Demystifying the nature of consumer’s purchasing power, the survey unveils that 49% shopped through Flipkart and 24% from Amazon
  • 29% mentioned that they are looking for better employment opportunities in 2023
  • 30% mentioned that saving more is their key New Year resolution
  • 62% said they believe the current government has been able to handle India’s economic situation better than other countries in 2022
  • T20 World Cup was the most liked sporting event for 46% viewers. Around 16% mentioned that FIFA World Cup was their most liked sports event
  • 52% said that the time spent on digital has increased compared to the previous year. Facebook is the most used social media app for 35%, while Flipkart is the most used e-commerce app

As many as 10,019 people were surveyed for the consumer sentiment index — 70% from rural India and 30% from urban India.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
