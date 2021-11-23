From Farm Laws to Cryptocurrency; Here's a List of Bills That will be Put to Table in This Winter Session

Twenty-six bills including Cryptocurrency Bill and withdrawal of three farm laws have been listed in the Lok Sabha for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. Three ordinances are also scheduled to be passed in the house.

The winter session of Parliament will start from November 29 and will go on till December 23, making a total of 20 working days during the session.

The three ordinances that have been listed for passage include The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. This bill which is likely to be introduced will replace an ordinance that will amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Another ordinance is the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that will amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 will be brought in the next session for introduction and passage.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Ordinance brought in by the government will now be introduced as a bill to be passed in the winter session. This ordinance was brought in to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Moreover, three bills that were sent to the standing committees for Parliamentary scrutiny are likely to be passed in this session. The Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020 which was Introduced in Lok Sabha on 14 September, 2020 was sent to standing committee for health and family welfare and was laid on the table on 19 March 2021 with the updated reports.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 15, 2021 was scrutinised by the standing committee on chemical and fertilisers and its report was presented to the Parliament on August 4, 2021.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 11, 2019 and sent to the standing committee for social Justice and empowerment has also been listed for passage.

Another bill by the Finance Ministry will help in counter and develop strong mechanisms for dealing with bankruptcy is also being listed for passage. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 will strengthen and streamline the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 will also be listed for passage. This is to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially woman and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, and for matters connected herewith or incidental thereto.

The Dam Safety Bill passed by Lok Sabha 2nd August 2019 is listed for passage in the Rajya Sabha in the winter session.

The Surrogacy Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2019 Which was passed by Lok Sabha on 5 August 2019 was later sent to a select committee by the Rajya Sabha on 21 November 2019. The report was submitted by the committee on 5 February 2020 has also been listed for passage by the Upper House of Parliament.

The other bills listed For introduction and passage in both houses subsequently include:

-The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

-The Cantonment Bill, 2021

-Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021.

-The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

-The Emigration Bill, 2021

-The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

-The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021

-The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

-The National Anti- Doping Bill, 2021

-The Mediation Bill, 2021

Apart from passage of the bills and legislative business several key issues concerning public can also be discussed by way of short-term duration discussions or debates as the opposition may demand depending on the chair and the availability of time.

Every day there will be one hour of Question Hour and one hour dedicate to Zero Hour by both houses of Parliament.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.