From Foreign Policy to Farmers, a Peek Into Oppn Common Minimum Programme
The February 26 mega-meeting of Opposition parties, to be attended by regional political prowess from across the country, will discuss the Common Minimum Programme that features issues of pre-poll alliances, employment, farm distress, electoral reforms among others.
File photo of Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Satish Chandra Mishra, Farooq Abdullah and other opposition leaders join hands at the opposition rally in Kolkata. Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: On February 13, an impromptu meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Delhi home saw West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal huddle together. Later, Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the meeting. Still later, the leaders brief the media that a common minimum programme (CMP) or a people’s manifesto was in the making ahead of the general elections.
The manifesto, being drafted by Rahul Gandhi, will be discussed at a mega meeting of opposition parties, the venue for which hasn’t been decided yet. Among the cities being discussed are Guwahati, and Chandigarh, but most parties seem keen on Delhi. During the meeting, the parties will also decide schedules for 6-8 big rallies to be held across India to not only challenge the BJP, but also reassure the public, and themselves, that they can remain united.
Here’s a sneak peek at the CMP, details of which were accessed by CNN-News18:
Pre-Poll Alliances: What alliance would be workable according to each state and party; discussions to be held down to each seat and constituency.
People’s Issues:: How to focus on issues that are acceptable to all, irrespective of parties or regions.
Job Woes: Drawing attention to how the government of the day has failed the youth with false promises.
Focus on farm distress and farmer issues: Promises made to the farm sector need to steer clear of lofty ones such as loan waivers, doubling of farmers’ income etc.
Electoral Reforms: Taking up the much widely debated issue of EVMs and VVPATs with the Election Commission and approaching courts if needed.
Federal Structure: Tell the voters that there has been a constant attempt by the government of the day to “destroy” the relationship between the Union government and the states. So if more states want to withdraw general consent to the CBI like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, it should be welcomed.
Health and Education: Setting up institutions and providing adequate infrastructure to make health and education affordable for all sections of the society.
National Security and Foreign Relations: Detailed discussions on time to time based on international situations; maintaining cordial relations with neighbours and sending out stern one-India message.
The meeting on February 26 is likely to see the participation of Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader Kanimozhi. BSP chief Mayawati may send her representative Satish Mishra instead, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed interest to attend but hasn’t confirmed it yet.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
