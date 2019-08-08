From Gurez to Srinagar: Witnessing 28 Hours That Changed Kashmir, Forever

Gurez/Srinagar: Well after curfew was imposed in Kashmir and the debate over Article 370 began in Parliament, people in the remote town of Gurez were still wondering what had happened. Would curfew be imposed? Had 35A been taken out? Had India gone to war with Pakistan? The erratic mobile network in Dawar, Gurez, had stopped working suddenly on Sunday night. But one was sure why.

Hundreds of military trucks were moving to the town in Bandipora district, adjacent to Pakistan’s Neelum valley. “The Army is going full throttle up north. I’ve never seen so many soldiers in my life,” said a 60-year-old resident of Gurez, a Dard, whose tribe has inhabited this area for last several hundred years. “Not even in the 90s.”

In a local tea shop, some 30 km away from Gurez, a man said he had seen hundreds of soldiers marching in Sonagam earlier that day. He was sure we'd soon hear the first rumbles of heavy artillery fire. “We’re going to war with Pakistan. That is what’s happening. Everyone is panicking but within their homes. Why else will thousands of soldiers be moving to border towns? Had I known, I would have moved my family out in time.”

The taxi from Gurez down to Bandipore was stopped several times. A JAKLI (Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry) officer stopped the vehicle slightly before Razdan pass and refused to let the vehicle move ahead. No plea worked on him.

We asked paramilitary soldiers also stationed around whether curfew had been imposed in the Valley. They weren't sure themselves. Then suddenly, on a whim, the JAKLI officer let the taxi pass, warning us that we’ll be stopped a few meters by another Army officer posted ahead.

The usually busy route full of tourists, local picnickers, and locals who are very busy at this time of the year stocking their supply for six hard months of winter when heavy snow barricades Gurez from the rest of the world beginning from November, was desolate.

It was just before Bandipora that the driver was asked to stop for good. A local resident of Gurez, also a Dard, he was anxious to reach Srinagar. After debating on whether to find refuge in a house or walk towards Srinagar, we decided keep walking.

“In 2016, after Burhan Wani’s encounter, there was a similar situation and it took me eight hours to reach Srinagar on foot,” the person said, giving a fair idea of when we would reach the capital city.

In a local shop, the proprietor was watching proceedings of Rajya Sabha on his Dish TV alone. “They’ve finished 370,” he said in Kashmiri. Apart from some people sitting under their shops, the towns and roads were deserted. The only noise was made by convoys of hundreds of military trucks. In the stillness, the local Gurezi kicked an empty water bottle on the road. Soldiers immediately stiffened, their index fingers shifted to the triggers.

In what was a stroke of luck, a few kilometres ahead of Bandipora, a local driving towards Sumbhal offered us a lift. “What exactly is happening…” we asked him. He did not know. Concertina wires were still being unloaded and stretched out on road as our vehicle passed. We were stopped several more times. On one instance, an armed soldier with an assault rifle asked the local from Gurez to prove his identity.

“I’m from CRPF,” he said. He was asked to show his ID. The local said he couldn’t show his ID because he didn’t carry it for the fear of being identified by locals. He carried his election duty papers. “How many female battalions are there in CRPF?” he was asked very sternly. The Gurezi got nervous and misspoke. After a few nervous tries, this soldier also decided, again, on a whim, to not detain us anymore. We were let go.

The local driver who had to go only till Sumbal took great risks to drop us till Batmaloo in Srinagar. He would have driven further, but it occurred to the Gurezi that the driver had come far enough to not be allowed to return home. “Tum log hame chod ke jaa rahe ho. Dekhna ye log hame jaan se maar denge (You are leaving me behind. These people military will kill me, you’ll see),” the driver said partly nervous, partly joking.

He offered both of us money in case we were running short of cash. We bade him goodbye and walked forward. We passed the Police Control Room in Shergarhi outside of which a woman was wailing. She had just been informed that her son had died some 30 km away in a road accident. Since the phone lines weren’t working, this information had taken a lot of time to reach her. And now she had no idea of how she would fetch her dead son’s body or perform his last rites given that she didn’t know where her own family was.

The CRPF soldier who had been serving here for last 10 years also hadn't seen such a huge deployment in Kashmir. We parted ways near Ghantaghar at Lal Chowk, the usually lively centre of the capital city, which was besieged by heavily armed forces from all sides.

Slightly after lunch, I met some journalist friends at recently opened Kashmir press club. A senior journalist working for a national daily, who had just come there with another journalist friend, said he was shouted at by CRPF soldiers as he tried to move around the city. "We showed our press card to the soldier he said “tum log Burhan Wani ke bhai lagte ho yeh farzi card kahan se chapwaaye hain (You look like the brothers of Burhan Wani. From where did you get these fake IDs)”", the journalist said.

Later on Monday, the local journalists were invited to the chief secretary’s press conference, although how they would report their stories in the absence of working mobile phones, landlines, and internet, they hadn’t yet figured. But shortly outside the press club the local journalists, reporting for all the leading print and online publications of the country, were not allowed to move forward by a police officer. He claimed to have no information about the press conference.

“When you return to Delhi tell them this. Tell them we cannot report, we cannot move around,” local journalists said as they watched Parliamentary proceedings and videos of the special status being repealed, people dancing and bursting crackers, and panel discussions on the television at press club.

Those with families outside Srinagar are anxious about their families. The journalists are staying put in Srinagar because they don’t know if, in absence of all communication, they somehow reach their houses in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, to reassure them of their safety, will they be allowed back in Srinagar to report. They also don’t know what is happening to their families living in these volatile towns.

Local journalists in Kashmir know that Article 370 has been nullified, that their state has become a Union Territory, but they know little else. Newspapers haven't been published for four days now. New visitors bring with them rumours about people dying in clashes, close to someone’s home, but there is no way to know if the information is correct, if their families are safe.

Later in the evening, some people could be seen walking around, near provisional stores, meat shops and local parks. Outside a masjid on the bund, near Lal Chowk, a person going to offer namaz asked will Kashmir still have a Chief Minister. Another person was unsure whether his sister's wedding due next week will happen.

While the forces haven't enforced an "absolute" curfew in the valley, people are being dissuaded from coming out of their homes and moving about. Individual cars and motorcycles move up and down subject to frequent questioning and frisking every hundred meters. But then the motorists aren't sure whether they have enough fuel to last this spell of curfew.

When the deserted petrol pumps will open again. There is a sense of disbelief about what had happened but any person is, in the absence of all information, only as wise her fellow Kashmiri. Why had it happened so suddenly? Why now? Was war being fought on the borders? Were the Kashmiris now living in a Union Territory? Like Manto's Toba Tek Singh, the local Kashmiri is unsure of where she is at the moment.

